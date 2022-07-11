Piano Prodigy Lim Yun-chan's Rachmaninov Most Played Version on YouTube

Photo : YONHAP News

A YouTube video of South Korean pianist Lim Yun-chan performing in the final of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition has become the platform's most played version of Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor.In a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the Van Cliburn Foundation noted that the video of gold medalist Lim performing the concerto has become the most played video of the piece on YouTube.The foundation added that Tuesday would have been Van Cliburn's 88th birthday and there was no better way to honor him than with the video of Lim performing one of the famed pianist’s signature pieces.The video, which was uploaded to the Van Cliburn Foundation's official YouTube channel on June 20, has garnered more than four-point-eight million views to date.That is higher than the four-point-17 million views of a video of the same piece by iconic pianist Vladimir Horowitz at Avery Fisher Hall in New York in 1978.Lim, 18, won this year's competition in June, becoming the youngest winner in the event's history.