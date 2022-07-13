Yoon Asks People to Join Vaccination Drive

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has received his second COVID-19 booster shot and encouraged the general public to join the vaccination drive.According to presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun, Yoon got his fourth vaccine shot at a public health center in central Seoul on Wednesday and made an appeal to the public for broad participation in the vaccination campaign.The president said he is well aware that breakthrough infections could occur even after inoculation. But he stressed that experts share the view that vaccination significantly lowers the risk of serious illness and death.He added that the government will make every effort to secure a sufficient amount of COVID-19 treatments.Yoon received his third vaccine shot last December.Earlier in the day, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters decided to expand eligibility for the fourth shot to people aged 50 to 59 as well as those aged 18 and older with underlying health conditions.