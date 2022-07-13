38 North: N. Korea Continuing Plutonium Production at Yongbyon Nuclear Facility

Photo : KBS News

A North Korea monitoring website says that North Korea, despite recent heavy rain, continues to produce the plutonium needed for nuclear weapons at its main nuclear complex in Yongbyon, North Pyongan Province.38 North said on Tuesday that, based on recent commercial satellite imagery, cooling water discharge has been observed at the five-megawatt reactor at the complex since May.The U.S.-based website also said a satellite photo taken on July 5 shows a plume of smoke coming from the stack of a coal-fired power station near the Radiochemical Laboratory, which is used to reprocess spent fuel rods to extract plutonium. The power station is known to provide necessary steam for the laboratory.According to 38 North, the last time smoke was seen to emanate from the power plant was in July of last year.It added it is too early to determine whether new reprocessing work has begun.The website said that recent torrential downpours do not seem to have caused damage to reactor operations as of yet, although water levels of a nearby river have risen, and work is underway at the complex to prevent flood damage.