Photo : KBS News

U.S. consumer prices rose over nine percent in June, greatly exceeding predictions by economists.The Labor Department said on Wednesday that the consumer price index rose nine-point-one percent in June from a year earlier, the highest level in more than 40 years.The June figure is much higher than the previous month's reading of eight-point-six percent, and surpasses the eight-point-eight percent that economists had predicted.From a month earlier, prices jumped one-point-three percent in June.With the continued spike in inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to continue its aggressive rate hikes to bring down soaring prices.The Wall Street Journal said the Fed, which raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points last month, is expected to take a similar giant step this month as well.