Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Vietnam Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Vietnam have discussed ways to deepen bilateral relations.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, minister Park Jin had a phone call with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on Wednesday to exchange opinions on ways to develop and deepen bilateral ties.In his first talks with the Vietnamese foreign minister, Park said that he would constantly work toward strengthening cooperation with Vietnam, calling it a core cooperative country in Seoul's policy regarding the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The minister then expressed hope that the two nations will actively pursue cooperation in the trade, investment, infrastructure and financial sectors.He also expressed hope that Vietnam could play a constructive role in efforts to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table.The top diplomat of Vietnam said he hopes the two countries' strategic partnership will strengthen through defense and security cooperation.