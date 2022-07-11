Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Recognizes Independence Breakaway Regions in Ukraine

Written: 2022-07-14 08:26:36Updated: 2022-07-14 09:30:39

N. Korea Recognizes Independence Breakaway Regions in Ukraine

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has officially recognized the independence of the disputed territory in eastern Ukraine.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday that the North Korean government decided to recognize the independence of both the Donetsk People's Republic(DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic(LPR) in Ukraine.

The KCNA said North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui sent letters to her counterparts in both territories on Wednesday, expressing the North's intent to develop state-to-state relations with the countries.

The DPR and LPR are two Russian-backed breakaway entities in Ukraine's Donbas region.

North Korea is the third country after Russia and Syria to recognize the two pro-Russian separatist territories.

Ukraine immediately severed relations with Pyongyang over the move.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it considers the North's decision an attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >