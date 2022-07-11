Son Heung-min Named WFP Global Goodwill Ambassador

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean football star Son Heung-min has been named a global goodwill ambassador for the World Food Program(WFP).A ceremony was held to mark the appointment on Wednesday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium ahead of a friendly match between Son's football club Tottenham Hotspur and leading footballers from South Korea's K-League.WFP Executive Director David Beasley announced the appointment in the ceremony, saying that he was thrilled to welcome Son, a true star of the footballing world, to the UN World Food Program family.Son said he was very honored to be named the WFP goodwill ambassador on this special day, vowing to do his best to encourage many people to pay attention to the food issue.The WFP is the world's largest humanitarian organization, providing food aid for more than 100 million people around the world every year. It was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 for its efforts to combat hunger and promote peace in conflict-affected areas.