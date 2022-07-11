S. Korea, US Conduct First Joint Air Drills Involving F-35As

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are conducting combined aerial exercises involving F-35A stealth fighters for the first time in a demonstration apparently intended to send a message to North Korea amid speculation over a possible nuclear test.South Korea's Air Force said on Thursday that the South Korean and U.S. Air Forces have been holding joint air drills over the South Korean airspace since Monday involving a number of fighters including F-35As.It marks the first combined drills involving F-35As from both nations since the stealth fighter jets were deployed in South Korea.The air drills are aimed at improving the allies' combined operational capabilities and the interoperability of F-35As.A total of some 30 aircraft are participating in the drills, including the South Korean Air Force’s F-35As, F-15Ks and KF-16s, and the U.S. Air Force's F-35As and F-16s.