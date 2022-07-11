Fields Medal Winner Huh Gives Lecture in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Princeton University professor and Fields Medal winner June Huh talked about his academic achievements during a open lecture in Seoul on Wednesday.Huh gave the hour-long lecture at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study where he serves as a distinguished professor.The Korean-American mathematician told the audience of some 200 scholars, students and the general public, that in order to determine the relationship between two objects, it is necessary to first set boundaries between the two, adding that a similar effort is being made in mathematics.He said that it is crucial to identify and solve conjectures because mathematics requires people to constantly overcome boundaries, stressing that such a concept is the value we glean from pure mathematics.Huh arrived in the nation last Friday from Finland where the awards ceremony was held.Huh is the first person of Korean descent to win the prestigious award, which is often referred to as mathematics’ equivalent to the Nobel Prize.