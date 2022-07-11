Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Fields Medal Winner Huh Gives Lecture in Seoul

Written: 2022-07-14 10:26:21Updated: 2022-07-14 15:16:42

Fields Medal Winner Huh Gives Lecture in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Princeton University professor and Fields Medal winner June Huh talked about his academic achievements during a open lecture in Seoul on Wednesday.

Huh gave the hour-long lecture at the Korea Institute for Advanced Study where he serves as a distinguished professor.

The Korean-American mathematician told the audience of some 200 scholars, students and the general public, that in order to determine the relationship between two objects, it is necessary to first set boundaries between the two, adding that a similar effort is being made in mathematics.

He said that it is crucial to identify and solve conjectures because mathematics requires people to constantly overcome boundaries, stressing that such a concept is the value we glean from pure mathematics.

Huh arrived in the nation last Friday from Finland where the awards ceremony was held.

Huh is the first person of Korean descent to win the prestigious award, which is often referred to as mathematics’ equivalent to the Nobel Prize.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >