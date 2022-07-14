Ruling Camp Mulls Parliamentary Probe into Repatriation of N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The acting party chairman and floor leader of the ruling People Power Party says it will review substantial measures to look into the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fishermen, including a parliamentary inspection and an investigation by an independent counsel.Kweon Seong-dong made the remark on Thursday during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council as he vowed to get to the bottom of the incident which he said had exploited human life for the sake of political power.Kweon said the two North Koreans had stated their intent to defect to the South from the moment they were seized and filled out a related form during their debriefing, adding that such actions make them South Korean citizens under the Constitution and the nation’s laws.The acting party chief said the previous government had neglected the law and had arbitrarily handled the case by forcibly sending the would-be defectors back to the North after labeling them as murderers, solely based on claims by North Korea.Kweon argued human rights are universal values but that for the Moon Jae-in government and the main opposition Democratic Party, such rights served as a mere tool for the party.