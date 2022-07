Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur showcased their class against a K-League All-Star team in a friendly match held at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Wednesday.Spurs beat the Korean team 6-3 after Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored two goals each, who both came on in the second half.The All-Star team's goals came from Cho Gue-sung, Lars Veldwijk and Jun Amano.More than 64-thousand football fans gathered at the Seoul stadium despite heavy rain which had pounded the capital from the early hours of the day.Spurs will face the illustrious Spanish La Liga club, Sevilla, in a friendly at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Suwon.