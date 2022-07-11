Overseas Travelers Can Register Post-Entry PCR Test Results on State System

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, overseas travelers can register the result of their PCR test on the government's advanced QR-code quarantine information input system.According to health authorities, incoming travelers can upload the result of PCR tests they are currently required to take within three days of entry. The test will have to be taken within one day of arrival starting July 25.Public health centers will be able to confirm the results and provide necessary information to those who have yet to register.Travelers who entered the country before Thursday can register by submitting their passport number, birth date and date of entry into the system.Post-entry PCR tests are offered at public health centers for South Korean nationals or foreigners staying in the country long term.Short-term foreign visitors can get tested at an airport testing site or a medical facility near their accomodations.