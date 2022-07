Photo : YONHAP News

A joint government-civilian committee tasked with seeking a resolution on compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor will convene for the second time on Thursday.First vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong will lead the discussions, expected to be attended by legal representatives of the victims and experts from various fields.In 2018, the South Korean Supreme Court separately ordered Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate groups of Korean victims.The companies, however, refused to comply, leading to a court seizure of their assets in South Korea, which could begin to be liquidated this fall.Seoul hopes to find a resolution through the consultative body in order to prevent the liquidation as it is expected to further strain relations with Tokyo.