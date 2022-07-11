Menu Content

Interim DP Chief Refutes Accusations Regarding 2019 Deportation of N. Korean Sailors

Written: 2022-07-14 12:01:03Updated: 2022-07-14 15:51:31

Interim DP Chief Refutes Accusations Regarding 2019 Deportation of N. Korean Sailors

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) refuted the ruling party’s accusations that the former Moon Jae-in administration committed crimes against humanity when it ordered the deportation of North Korean sailors in 2019.

On a local radio program on Thursday, interim DP chief Woo Sang-ho said the accusations by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) are politically motivated, as it did not take issue with the deportation at the time.

Woo said that the two sailors were repatriated after the Moon government did not find a genuine intent to defect, noting that they had killed 16 of their fellow crew members before crossing the border.

He also criticized the unification ministry for changing its stance under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and releasing photos showing the deportation of the two North Koreans through Panmunjeom.

The interim leader said the president should instead seek to improve his  approval rating by focusing the economy and public livelihood rather than finding fault with his predecessor.
