Goldberg: S. Korea Plays Pivotal Role in Shaping of IPEF

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg says South Korea is playing a pivotal role in the structural development of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF).Speaking online during the “Asian Leadership Conference” hosted by the Chosunilbo on Thursday, Goldberg highlighted the importance of global strategic alliances in an era of difficult challenges, such as supply chain disruption and the COVID-19 pandemic.The ambassador explained that the role of the IPEF is to enhance regional growth and prosperity by addressing key economic security issues, which include the development of a resilient supply chain.Launched in May, the IPEF is a U.S.-led multilateral framework that deals with four main concerns – trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and clean energy, tax and anti-corruption.Goldberg also stressed the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, referring to it as the linchpin of regional peace and prosperity.