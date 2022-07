Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the U.S. held a director-level meeting on countering weapons of mass destruction(WMD) for the first time in three years.Seoul's defense ministry said it held the Counter WMD Committee(CWMDC) meeting with the U.S. Department of Defense in Seoul on Wednesday.The CWMDC started out as the Counter Proliferation Working Group in 1997 and evolved into its current form in 2016. The committee did not convene in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.The ministry's policy planning chief Kim Sung-min led Wednesday's meeting with Richard Johnson, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense in charge of WMD policy.According to the ministry, the two sides discussed ways to enhance their mutual understanding on WMD threats and agreed to strengthen related cooperation in countering and responding to North Korean threats.