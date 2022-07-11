Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

New Measures Will Ease Burden of Debt for Vulnerable Groups

Written: 2022-07-14 15:10:05Updated: 2022-07-14 16:11:24

New Measures Will Ease Burden of Debt for Vulnerable Groups

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held a second meeting on emergency economic measures on Thursday and laid out plans to alleviate the debt burden of the disenfranchised by reducing the amount of debt rather than by deferring payment.

According to the Financial Services Commission, the new focus will be on debt restructuring to effectively reduce the debt burden so business owners and the public can focus on restoring their credit level.
 
This policy shift will take effect from October as the current financial relief plan that allowed borrowers to defer debt repayments will end in September.

Under the new plan, debt restructuring efforts will reduce the original principal by as much as 90 percent, and loans with high annual interest rates of over seven percent will be converted to long-term low-interest loans.

On the housing front, people who have taken on liabilities to purchase a home will see reduced interest on their loans while ample financial support will be provided to prospective home buyers, including those looking for "jeonse" rental contracts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >