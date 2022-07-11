Rival Parties Reportedly Reach Deal on Judiciary Reform Committee Formation

Photo : KBS News

The ruling and opposition parties have reportedly reached an agreement on the formation of a special parliamentary committee on judiciary reform, one of the most contentious issues that prompted a prolonged vacuum in the National Assembly.Yonhap News said on Thursday that the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) agreed to equally split the membership of the special committee, allocating five seats to each party.The head of the committee, however, will be chosen among opposition lawmakers under the agreement, it said.Earlier, the rival parties agreed to complete the formation of all standing committees for the second half of the 21st National Assembly by Sunday, but the negotiations had stalled, particularly over the special judiciary reform committee issue.The special committee is designed to discuss follow-up measures to recently enacted laws aimed at further limiting the prosecution of its investigative power.