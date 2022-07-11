Unification Minister Kwon, WFP Chief Discuss N. Korea's Food Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se told the visiting chief of the World Food Programme(WFP) that South Korea will seek humanitarian assistance for North Korea, disregarding their political and military tensions.During his talks with WFP Executive Director, David Beasley on Thursday, Kwon reaffirmed that South Korea will continue to make efforts for humanitarian cooperation related to North Korea's food issue, irrespective of bilateral strains.The minister thanked the WFP for its efforts to alleviate food shortages in the North, adding that he hopes the agency will continue cooperating closely with its South Korea branch to resolve issues on North Korea.Beasley pointed out that the conflicts, climate change and the Ukrainian crisis are impacting the world and voiced concerns that the fertilizer issue in particular will impact North Korea.He said he hopes the COVID-19 situation in the North will improve and existing North Korea sanctions will be eased so that WFP projects can resume to help the children and families in need.