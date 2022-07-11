S. Korea Confirms First Case of New Omicron Variant BA.2.75

Photo : YONHAP News

The first case of the BA.2.75, an even newer strain of omicron, has been confirmed in South Korea.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that a man in his 60s living in Incheon was found to have been infected with the new subvariant. He first developed symptoms on July 8.According to the KDCA, the person has not traveled overseas recently and there are no additional confirmed cases as of yet among those who had close contact with him.The agency added it is carrying out an in-depth examination of possible routes of infection.Data from the World Health Organization(WHO) show that over 100 cases of the latest mutant have been found in some ten countries, including the U.K., Canada and the U.S., since it was first confirmed in India in May.The BA.2.75 has more spike gene mutants, compared to the BA.2 variant. The WHO is closely monitoring the new, highly-mutated variant, which can easily get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections.It is dubbed Centaurus, a half-human and half-horse creature in Greek mythology.