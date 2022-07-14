Ministries Admit Lack of Legal Basis for Sending Back N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification and justice ministries have admitted that there was no legal basis for the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fishermen under the previous Moon Jae-in government.At the time, the Moon government had equated their repatriation to deportation under the Immigration Act.The office of Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) said on Thursday that the ministries admitted to the illegality of the process involved in the incident.In a written reply to the PPP lawmaker, the justice ministry said deportation applies to foreigners under the Immigration Act and the law does not apply to North Koreans because they are considered South Korean citizens under the Constitution.The ministry added that deportation requires an order from the justice minister but the ministry never issued such an order for the North Korean fishermen.The unification ministry also said North Koreans who express their intent to defect to South Korea are not subject to the Immigration Act. It noted there is no law regarding the deportation of North Korean defectors.Rep. Yoo criticized the Moon administration for forcibly sending the fishermen back to North Korea against their will, a clear violation of the Constitution and laws, and that it aided and abetted the ministries' grievous breach of the North Koreans' human rights.