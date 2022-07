Photo : YONHAP News

Two Korean video streaming services will merge their over-the-top(OTT) platforms, signaling the creation of the biggest domestic content streaming site.Telecom giant KT on Thursday announced its plan to merge its OTT platform, Seezn, with entertainment firm CJ ENM's Tving.KT said the merger will enhance the competitiveness of OTT services in the domestic media and content industry and help accelerate the growth of Korean cultural content.CJ ENM also convened its board meeting the same day to confirm the deal, under which Tving will absorb Seezn.The merger is expected to create the biggest local OTT service platform with more than five million subscribers, outstripping the nation’s current No.1 service Wavve with four-point-24 million subscribers,The new service will also secure nearly half the number of subscribers of Netflix in Korea.