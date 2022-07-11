Presidential Office: S. Korea, U.S. Mull Stronger Chipmaking Ties

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The presidential office in Seoul has said South Korea and the United States are discussing ways to strengthen cooperation on semiconductors through various channels.A presidential official made this answer on Thursday to the reporters’ questions on whether the U.S. had asked for South Korea's response by the end of August on whether Seoul plans to take part in the U.S.-led semiconductor alliance known as the “Chip 4.”The official said the U.S. had repeatedly stressed the importance of cooperation in the semiconductor sector as part of its review on supply chains released in June of last year.The official added that South Korea is in talks with the U.S. over how to strengthen cooperation in the area but there is as yet nothing to share, regarding the specific timeline.The “Chip 4” refers to a U.S.-led alliance to expand and reinforce semiconductor cooperation with three chip powerhouses South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.