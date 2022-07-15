Joint Committee Discusses Ways to Resolve Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

A government-civilian committee tasked with seeking a resolution on compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor convened a second meeting on Thursday.The meeting was chaired by first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong and attended by legal representatives of the victims and experts from various fields.In 2018, the South Korean Supreme Court separately ordered Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate groups of Korean victims. The companies, however, refused to comply, leading to a court seizure of their assets in South Korea, which could begin to be liquidated this fall.In the Thursday meeting that lasted for two hours and 20 minutes, the participants reportedly exchanged opinions on how to compensate the victims when the Japanese firms are refusing to do so and the liquidation of their assets is imminent.The committee is said to have discussed payment by subrogation, in which a third party creates a fund to pay the victims or the Seoul government makes the payment. The victims reportedly said the Japanese firms must participate if such a fund is created.The committee also discussed the victims' right of diplomatic protection, which was demanded by the victims in the committee's inaugural meeting last Monday.The victims asked the Seoul government to exercise the right of diplomatic protection so that they can negotiate directly with the Japanese firms, but a foreign ministry official indicated that the compensation cases involving private companies does not constitute a case that justifies the invocation of the right.Above all, the victims took the position that the Japanese companies, and the Japanese government, if possible, must offer apology over the issue.Meanwhile, advocate groups for two victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, Yang Geum-deok and Kim Seong-ju, said earlier they decided not to take part in the committee in opposition to the plan proposing payment by subrogation.