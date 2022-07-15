Opposition Party Halts Talks with Ruling Party on Parliamentary Committee Formation

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties hit a snag at the last minute in their negotiations on the formation of parliamentary committees.Rep. Lee Soo-jin, the spokesperson for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), said in a statement on Thursday that the party suspended talks with the ruling People Power Party(PPP).The DP announced the suspension, criticizing the PPP for breaking the bilateral agreement that they will announce the outcome of negotiations after reaching agreement.The opposition party claimed that PPP floor leader Kwon Seong-dong selectively disclosed to the press only the favorable content of the negotiations, criticizing the PPP for a lack of respect toward its negotiating partner.Earlier on Thursday, Kweon appeared on a TV program and said the rival parties tentatively agreed on details of the launch of a special committee on judiciary reform, revealing some of the details.In response to the DP's move, the ruling party criticized it for suspending talks over nothing, calling the suspension a threat demonstrating its willingness to break its agreement with the PPP anytime.