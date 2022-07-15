Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, China Hold Economic Cooperation Meeting

Written: 2022-07-15 09:36:31Updated: 2022-07-15 10:55:10

S. Korea, China Hold Economic Cooperation Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China held an annual director-level meeting on bilateral economic cooperation on Thursday.

The South Korean foreign ministry virtually held the 26th joint economic cooperation session with the Chinese commerce ministry.

Seoul's foreign ministry said the two sides pointed out that bilateral trade hit a record high last year despite the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Korea International Trade Association, the trade volume between South Korea and China came to 301-point-five billion U.S. dollars last year, up 25 percent from a year earlier.

In the economic cooperation meeting, Seoul and Beijing agreed on the need for cooperation in efforts to establish a stable supply chain.

The two sides also discussed negotiations on expanding the bilateral free trade agreement to include services and investment and agreed to communicate to enhance cooperation in regional and multilateral organizations, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >