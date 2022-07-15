S. Korea, China Hold Economic Cooperation Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China held an annual director-level meeting on bilateral economic cooperation on Thursday.The South Korean foreign ministry virtually held the 26th joint economic cooperation session with the Chinese commerce ministry.Seoul's foreign ministry said the two sides pointed out that bilateral trade hit a record high last year despite the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korea International Trade Association, the trade volume between South Korea and China came to 301-point-five billion U.S. dollars last year, up 25 percent from a year earlier.In the economic cooperation meeting, Seoul and Beijing agreed on the need for cooperation in efforts to establish a stable supply chain.The two sides also discussed negotiations on expanding the bilateral free trade agreement to include services and investment and agreed to communicate to enhance cooperation in regional and multilateral organizations, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.