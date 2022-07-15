Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Nation Reports 38,882 New COVID-19 Cases, Doubling Continues

Written: 2022-07-15 09:48:33Updated: 2022-07-15 11:11:10

Nation Reports 38,882 New COVID-19 Cases, Doubling Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea once again registered nearly 40-thousand new COVID-19 cases, with the continued doubling in daily infections over the previous week.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 38-thousand-882 cases were reported throughout the previous day, including 261 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 18 million-680-thousand.

The daily tally doubled from a week ago and more than quadrupled from two weeks ago.

The number of critically or seriously ill patients receiving care at medical facilities dropped by four from a day ago to 65.

A total of one-thousand-426 hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and eleven-point-nine percent of the ICU beds are currently in use, up by zero-point-nine percentage points from a day ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients recovering at home came to about 176-thousand, up nearly 18-thousand from a day earlier.

Sixteen additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-712. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >