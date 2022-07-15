Menu Content

N. Korea Holds Cabinet Meeting on Economic Measures for Second Half

Written: 2022-07-15 10:20:28Updated: 2022-07-15 11:05:04

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly held a Cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss measures to achieve this year's economic goals, asking senior officials to put forth their utmost efforts to achieve the goals.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that the plenary meeting of the Cabinet was held the previous day via video link.

The meeting, chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun, reportedly reviewed the economic performance achieved in the first half of the year and discussed measures to attain its goals in the third and fourth quarters.

In the meeting, Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun reportedly analyzed the flaws and lessons found as the regime carried out the economic projects in the first half of this year.

The KCNA said the leadership also urged officials to implement the tasks decided at the party congress at all costs.

North Korea appears to have identified and analyzed problems found in the process of implementing economic tasks in the first half and urged economic officials to make efforts to achieve goals in the second half.
