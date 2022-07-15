Report Finds S. Korea 40th Best Place to Live for Expats Among 52 Countries

Photo : KBS News

South Korea was found to rank 40th out of 52 nations in terms of the best place to live in the world for foreigners.This latest assessment of the nation was found in “Expat Insider 2022,” an annual survey conducted by InterNations, a major expat community.The report surveyed 11-thousand-970 people in 181 countries on working conditions, the quality of life, the ease of settling in and personal finance.Though South Korea’s overall ranking was low, the nation placed ninth in the “quality of life” category which factored travel and transit, environment and climate, health and well being and safety and security. In particular, South Korea came in second after Taiwan in terms of health and well being.The report found that Mexico was the best place for expats to live followed by Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal and Spain. Taiwan saw its ranking slip by two notches after topping the survey for three straight years.