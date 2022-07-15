Science S. Korea Places 2nd in International Mathematical Olympiad

South Korea came in second in the overall medal tally of the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad(IMO) held in Oslo, Norway.



According to the IMO website on Friday, South Korea grabbed three gold and three silver medals to come in second out of 104 countries.



China topped the medal tally after all of its six team members correctly answered all questions.



First held in 1959 in Romania, the IMO is a contest for high school students and each country can send up to six participants.



The event is held every year with the aim to discover and foster math talent as well as to boost exchanges between such mathematically-gifted students.



South Korea has been sending six students every year from 1988 and topped the medal tally in 2012 and 2017.