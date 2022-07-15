UN Office Calls for Discovery of Truth behind 2019 Deportation of N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations secretariat department on human rights urged the need to unveil the truth behind Seoul's deportation of two North Korean sailors in November 2019.The call came from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday, after Radio Free Asia inquired about the recent acknowledgement of improprieties by Seoul's unification ministry in making the decision.The UN office added that its special rapporteur on the North's human rights and the UN Human Rights Council broached the issue through special procedures.In a report to the Council in May 2020, then-special rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana expressed grave concerns, stating that the two North Koreans' deportation was conducted without due process.Quintana was concerned that the sailors would either face forced disappearance, arbitrary execution, torture, abuse or be denied a fair trial in accordance with international standards.The rapporteur sent a letter to then-President Moon Jae-in, urging Seoul to take corrective steps and to guarantee the men the right to remain in the South should the risk of torture or other forms of abuse exist.The Moon government, in response, said it had not found a genuine intent to defect to the South on the part of the sailors, who crossed the border after allegedly killing 16 of their fellow crew members.In the written reply, the Moon administration also mentioned the difficulty of guaranteeing an appropriate trial due to the lack of related protocols between the two Koreas on such matters, as well as challenges concerning obtaining evidence.Pushing to exercise its jurisdiction could also jeopardize the safety of people in the South, it said at the time.