DP's Former Interim Leader Declares Bid for Party Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

The former interim co-leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has declared her bid to run for the party's chairmanship.In a press conference in front of the National Assembly on Friday, Park Ji-hyun said that she decided to run for the post to transform the DP into an open-minded party that can listen to various opinions while competently taking care of people's livelihoods and overcoming crises.In particular, Park pledged to establish a zero-tolerance system to swiftly deal with sex crimes, saying that the DP collapsed due to cases involving sexual improprieties.The 26-year-old politician also vowed to properly deal with the controversy surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, saying that sincere reforms and introspection will be impossible without dealing with the issue.Under the party charter, however, Park is not qualified to run for the party chair because only those who have held party membership for at least six months are qualified to do so. Park joined the party on February 14. Although she requested an exception, the party declined to grant one.The party plans to hold a national convention on August 28 to elect its new chair.