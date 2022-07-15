Foreign Ministry: 2020 Response to UN on 2019 Deportation of N. Koreans Insufficient, Inappropriate

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said the former Moon Jae-in administration's response to the United Nations regarding its 2019 decision to deport two North Korean sailors was either insufficient or included inappropriate content.A ministry official told reporters on Friday that the Moon government's response to the UN Human Rights Council in February 2020 failed to meet the standard for universal human rights regulations.The official then expressed regret that the ministry had not taken a more active role in preparing the government response.In a letter from January 2020, the UN special rapporteur on the North's human rights and the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances questioned whether Seoul had considered the sailors' rights when deciding to deport them.The Moon government, in response, claimed that it could not find a genuine intent on the part of the sailors to defect to South Korea, after having allegedly killed 16 of their fellow crew members before crossing the border.Stating that the men are not considered refugees as they committed nonpolitical crimes, Seoul added that their repatriation would not be in violation of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.