FDI Pledges to S. Korea Fall 15.6% in First Half

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign direct investment(FDI) pledges made to South Korea decreased by more than 15 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, foreign investors pledged to invest eleven-point-09 billion U.S. dollars during the first six months of this year, down 15-point-six percent on-year.The amount of investment that actually arrived in South Korea slipped 21-point-one percent on-year to six-point-97 billion dollars.The reported number of investment pledges, however, rose to one-thousand-640 in the cited period, up ten-point-one percent from the previous year.The ministry said the FDI pledges declined in the first half due to growing uncertainties from worsening global inflation, the prolonged war in Ukraine and interest rate hikes.This year's figure, however, marked the third-largest amount for the January-June period.In particular, investment pledges in the manufacturing sector soared 53-point-three percent on-year to three-point-one billion dollars during the period, accounting for 15-point-four percent of the total investment pledges.