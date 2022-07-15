Interior Ministry to Restore Division Overseeing Police after 31 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

A unit overseeing the operation of the state police will be restored within the interior ministry 31 years after the agency established its independence.At a press briefing on Friday, interior minister Lee Sang-min said the unit, set to launch on August 2, will be headed by a senior superintendent general, the third-highest police rank.The ministry will also implement regulations regarding the unit's authority over the police commissioner general, with the exception of investigations.The 16-member unit will be tasked with drawing up key policies and laws concerning the police, recommending candidates for senior ranks, and submitting bills to the independent Korean National Police Commission.The unit will be launched 31 years after the Korean National Police Agency separated from the former Ministry of Home Affairs to become an independent agency in 1991.Regarding criticism that the unit could infringe on police neutrality and autonomy, Lee said it is not designed to unilaterally command, supervise, control or inspect the investigative agency.Earlier, the ministry said the unit will oversee the police in accordance with the Constitution and the law, following the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's abolishment of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs post which handled police matters.