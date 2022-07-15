Wang Yi: China-S. Korea Relations Faced with Real Challenges

Photo : KBS News

China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, reportedly said that while South Korea and China are facing an opportunity to develop bilateral relations, their ties also face real challenges.According to China's official Xinhua News Agency on Friday, the top Chinese diplomat made the remarks the previous day when asked about his recent meeting with his South Korean counterpart during a press conference following his five-nation tour to Southeast Asia.Wang reportedly said that China and South Korea are inseparable neighbors and partners and share a common security environment.The top envoy also said the leaders of the two nations spoke on the phone before and after the launch of the new government in South Korea to lead efforts toward smooth bilateral relations.Wang stressed that the two nations should keep their political promises and focus on mutually beneficial cooperation, while excluding intervention from external forces and seeking to maintain the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties.The remarks came as the Yoon Suk Yeol government is actively joining the U.S.' Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at containing China’s influence in the region.