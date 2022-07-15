Menu Content

Ukraine's First Lady Asks for Support in Exclusive Interview with KBS

Written: 2022-07-15 14:43:07Updated: 2022-07-15 14:55:11

Ukraine's First Lady Asks for Support in Exclusive Interview with KBS

Photo : KBS News

In an exclusive interview with KBS via video link, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has requested support from South Korea for post-war nation building.

In her first ever interview with an Asian media outlet on Tuesday, Zelenska said that Ukrainian children who should be living in peace and enjoying K-pop are suffering from the trauma of the war.

While asking for Seoul's support in rebuilding Ukraine, the first lady likened her nation’s current situation to a sink-or-swim scenario, going on to say that her country will swim to the very end, underscoring the resolve to continue fighting.

Zelenska said she also wants to tell global citizens that there is no such thing as "someone else's war," noting that war has a global impact, such as the food shortage triggered by the suspension of grain exports from Ukraine.

She said truthful reporting is very important because alongside conventional warfare, an information war is also raging, which she said was why she opted to do the interview with KBS.

The entirety of Tuesday evening’s interview with Zelenska was unveiled on the KBS News website on Thursday.
