Written: 2022-07-15 14:58:04Updated: 2022-07-15 16:20:46

Navy Launches New Aviation Command to Lead Maritime Security Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy launched a new aviation command on Friday, equipped with cutting-edge surveillance aircraft, helicopters and drones tasked with executing maritime security operations.

At a launch ceremony at an airport in the southeastern city of Pohang, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lee Jong-ho pledged to bolster the branch’s aviation capabilities as it continues to build a strong maritime force.

Evolving from the remnants of the now-defunct Air Wing Six, the new command unit will be led by the preceding group's chief, Rear Admiral Lee Sang-sik.

The unit is set to operate the Navy's incoming assets, such as the P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft, the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, minesweeping helicopters and unmanned surveillance aerial vehicles.

It is also expected to run the Maritime Air Operation Coordination Council, a communication channel with the U.S. aimed at reinforcing peacetime security coordination with the U.S. Seventh Fleet and leading joing combat operations.
