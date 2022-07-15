Yoon Stresses Preemptive Management of Financial Risks

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Friday that financial risks spread much faster than risks in the non-financial real economy, stressing the need for preemptive management of the risks.The president made the remarks to reporters on Friday morning when asked about criticism of the government's measures to ease the burden of rising borrowing costs for young people who borrowed money for investment.The government earlier announced a set of financial support measures for young people with low credit, including those who took out loans to finance stock investments. The measures include a temporary reduction of interest payments on debt by 30 to 50 percent.President Yoon defended the measures, saying that it is necessary for the government to take preemptive measures to protect the nation's welfare and assets rather than just wait until the situation spirals out of control.The president underscored preemptive risk management for vulnerable groups during a meeting he chaired the previous day as well.