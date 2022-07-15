Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Won Falls to Lowest Point against Dollar in over 13 Yrs.

Written: 2022-07-15 15:39:21Updated: 2022-07-15 15:58:31

Won Falls to Lowest Point against Dollar in over 13 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean won has reached its lowest point in over 13 years amid global investors’ continued flight to the dollar. 

The local currency weakened 14 won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-326-point-one won.

It is the won’s lowest level since hitting one-thousand-340-point-seven on April 29 of 2009. 

The rate climbed to the one-thousand-320 won range just seven minutes after the market opened before jumping further to one-thousand-322-point-four won, breaking the previous intraday high posted on Tuesday.

The market’s preference for the U.S. dollar has become stronger amid the growing possibility that the Federal Reserve will accelerate hikes to curb inflation.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose eight-point-66 points, or zero-point-37 percent, on Friday, closing the week at two-thousand-330-point-98.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell however, losing three-point-69 points, or zero-point-48 percent, to close at 762-point-39.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >