Opposition Slams Gov't Announcement on New Police Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition party has blasted the government's official announcement to restore a police oversight bureau under the interior ministry, claiming that the move is an attempt to seize control of the agency.The Democratic Party's(DP) interim chief, Woo Sang-ho, said on Friday that despite its warnings, the government continues to seek control of law enforcement agencies and criticized the new police bureau as a dangerous attempt to tighten the administration’s grip on the police's personnel and policy decisions.Woo said the freefall in President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating can be explained by the public’s judgment of his administration's reckless governance.He said the DP will pursue every available legislative avenue to counter the new oversight unit.Floor leader Park Hong-keun said the unit backtracks the current trend of horizontal decentralization, labeling it a ploy to establish a top-down power structure comprising the president, minister and police.He said the government’s pushing ahead with the plan despite opposition from the police and a large amount of the public indicates that it will not stop seeking control of state agencies that hold power.Park said that although the government talks about improving the police system, the core of the issue is about control and vowed to consider all options up to and including legal action.