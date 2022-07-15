Menu Content

Politics

Prosecution Slaps Two Former NIS Chiefs with Travel Ban

Written: 2022-07-15 18:40:08Updated: 2022-07-15 18:52:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has placed an overseas travel ban against two former spy chiefs in relation to its investigation into two separate incidents involving North Korea. 

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said on Friday that it imposed the flight restriction on former head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Park Jie-won for one month.

As for another former NIS chief Suh Hoon, who is currently staying in the United States, the prosecution asked the Justice Ministry to send an immediate notification when he returns. 

The two former spy chiefs are facing a probe by the prosecution as the NIS filed a complaint against them in two separate cases involving North Korea last week. 

Park allegedly deleted intelligence-related reports regarding the death of a South Korean fisheries official in September 2020 without authorization.  

Suh supposedly ordered an early closure to an internal investigation into the case of two North Korean fishermen who were sent back to the North in November 2019.
