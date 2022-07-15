Rival Parties in Deadlock Over Forming Parliamentary Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties are at loggerheads over the formation of parliamentary committees for the second half of the 21st National Assembly.Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-geun resumed talks on Friday morning, at the behest of Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.The two sides held talks for about 30 minutes but failed to reach an agreement.After the meeting, Kweon told reporters that the two sides were deadlocked and any agreement is unlikely on Friday as Park is not willing to meet.Park also said it would be meaningless to meet for negotiations if the PPP keeps its position.The rival parties reached a tentative agreement on the launch of a special committee on judiciary reform on Thursday, but failed to reach a compromise on how to share the seats for the Public Administration and Security Committee and the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee.