Yoon Orders Science Ministry to Invest in Source Technologies

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the science ministry to focus R&D investment in strategic and source technologies most likely to help shape the future.Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun said on Friday that President Yoon made the call during his debriefing with Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong-ho at the presidential office.The president asked the minister to allocate R&D investment in areas from which profit-driven private firms shy away. He also ordered the ministry to build a system to foster and secure top-class human resources.In addition, President Yoo asked the ministry to produce specific action plans to open up an era aerospace economy following the successful launch of the locally developed space rocket Nuri.He also asked the ministry to secure world-class artificial intelligence capabilities, while urging the establishment of a proper reward system for software developers.