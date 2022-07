Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases has topped 40-thousand again, reaching the highest level in 66 days amid a resurgence in Korea.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 41-thousand-310 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 287 from abroad.The daily tally is the highest since May 11 and is up by 24-hundred from the previous day and about 21-thousand higher than a week ago.The country's cumulative caseload stands at 18-million-721-thousand-415.The number of critically or seriously ill patients is up by five from the previous day at 70. This figure has been below 100 for over a month.Friday added 16 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-728. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.