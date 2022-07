Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin will make a three-day trip to Japan from Monday.The foreign ministry said Park will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and discuss issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations and Korean Peninsula affairs.It will be the first time the two have met for bilateral talks since Park took office. Previously, they held talks in May, when Hayashi visited Seoul to attend President Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration ceremony.While in Japan, Park is also expected to express his condolences over the recent death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.It is being reported that the foreign minister could also meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.The last time Seoul's top diplomat visited Japan for bilateral talks was in December 2017.