Woo Reaches High Jump Final at World Championships Tied at First Place

Photo : YONHAP News

Woo Sang-hyeok has advanced to the men's high jump final at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.Clearing two-point-28 meters, he tied with three other athletes for the top spot in the preliminary phase held in Eugene, Oregon in the U.S. on Friday local time.It marks the first time in 23 years that a South Korean athlete has reached the high jump final at the world championships, after Lee Jin-taek managed the feat in 1999. That year, Lee ranked sixth in the qualification round.On Friday, Woo cleared all heights on his first attempt. He will now try to become the first South Korean gold medalist in any event at the athletics championships, with the high jump final starting at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday Korea time.Meanwhile, race walker Choi ​Byeong-gwang, who is competing in his fifth consecutive championships, finished 34th out of 48 athletes in the men's 20 kilometers event with a time of one hour, 28 minutes and 56 seconds.