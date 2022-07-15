S. Korea to Attend US-led Virtual Supply Chain Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will co-host a Supply Chain Ministerial Forum on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of ongoing work with key partner nations.In a press release Friday, the department said the virtual event will bring together stakeholders from labor, industry and civil society – including representatives of historically underrepresented communities – to identify solutions to reduce both short-term bottlenecks and longer-term supply chain challenges.It added that Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez and Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will also deliver opening remarks.The upcoming forum is viewed as a follow-up to the U.S.-led supply chain summit held last October on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Italy. At the time, 14 countries including South Korea took part.Seoul will also join next week's ministerial forum. Foreign minister Park Jin, who will be in Japan at the time, may not be able to attend, but trade minister Ahn Duk-geun's attendance is expected.The U.S. is reportedly planning to discuss with partner countries on whether to adopt a joint declaration during the forum that underlines cooperation.