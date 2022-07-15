Seoul Queer Festival, Anti-Rally Underway

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Queer Culture Festival is underway at downtown Seoul Plaza on Saturday.In its 23rd edition, the largest gala in Korea for the LGBTQ+ community has returned as an in-person event after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Some 20-thousand people are expected to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Earlier, organizers applied to use the space for six days, but were only granted permission to hold the festival for a day.Diplomatic envoys from around ten countries including the ambassadors of the U.S. and New Zealand will also attend to offer support for sexual minority rights.Meanwhile, a public rally opposing the festival is also taking place from 1:30 to 8 p.m. at a location close to Daehan Gate, across from Seoul Plaza.With participants also scheduled to march on the streets, heavy congestion and traffic control is expected through much of Saturday.The Seoul Metropolitan Police has urged citizens to leave their cars at home and take public transit if they plan on passing through downtown Seoul.