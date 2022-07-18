COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Above 40,000 for Second Day

Photo : KBS News

The nation reported more than 40-thousand new COVID-19 cases for a second day amid a resurgence of the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 40-thousand-342 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 305 from abroad.The daily tally dropped about one-thousand from a day ago but nearly doubled from a week ago. It marks the largest Sunday figure in 12 weeks. It is also the first time in ten weeks that the Sunday tallies surpassed 40-thousand.The country's cumulative caseload stands at around 18-million-761-thousand.The number of critically or seriously ill patients is up by one from the previous day at 71. This figure has been below 100 for over a month.A total of one-thousand-429 hospital beds are set aside for COVID-19 patients across the nation and 13-point-eight percent of the ICU beds are currently in use, up by zero-point-six percentage points from a day ago.The number of COVID-19 patients recovering at home came to about 220-thousand, up 22-thousand from a day earlier. The figure topped 200-thousand for the first time in about two months since May 16.Saturday added 14 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-742. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.